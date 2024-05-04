Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New $257,000 Investment in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,020,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,472,000 after purchasing an additional 72,377 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 595,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,492,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 525,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 347,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,695,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.70. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $103.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.