Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $261,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPG opened at $80.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $86.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.29. The stock has a market cap of $596.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.65.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

