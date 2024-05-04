SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 370,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,746,000 after buying an additional 30,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after buying an additional 263,659 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after buying an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,919,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of XHB opened at $105.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $111.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.30.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

