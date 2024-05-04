Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,675 First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,764,000 after acquiring an additional 305,308 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after acquiring an additional 114,833 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 107,823 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $66.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68. The company has a market cap of $922.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $67.74.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0096 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

