Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,485 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $29.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

