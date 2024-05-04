Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 320 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 390,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 66,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51,371 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHM opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.34. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.06 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

