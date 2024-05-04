Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,657 iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISCV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000.

NYSEARCA ISCV opened at $58.72 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $411.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.30.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

