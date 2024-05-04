Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at CIBC

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.63.

Shares of TSU opened at C$44.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.81. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.05 and a 1 year high of C$46.08.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.7003195 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. In related news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

