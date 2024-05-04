United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total transaction of $929,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,551.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %
United Therapeutics stock opened at $262.40 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $262.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.40.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on UTHR. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.78.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
