United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total transaction of $929,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,551.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $262.40 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $262.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.40.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTHR. SVB Leerink began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.78.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

