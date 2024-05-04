Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC opened at $183.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.30 and a 200-day moving average of $172.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.84 and a 1-year high of $187.68.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

