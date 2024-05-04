Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $71.86 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Verisk Analytics worth $71,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $237.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.03. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.70 and a 52-week high of $251.98.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total value of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $2,647,952 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.21.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

