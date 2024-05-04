Viper Energy, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Viper Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

VNOM stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Viper Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

