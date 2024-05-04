Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $275.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $268.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.22. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,724 shares of company stock worth $3,278,698. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

