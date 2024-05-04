trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Mizuho

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRVG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.93.

trivago Price Performance

trivago stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. trivago has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $164.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.75.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. trivago had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that trivago will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of trivago by 29.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 663,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in trivago by 79.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth $173,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

