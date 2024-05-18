Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Short Interest Up 7.8% in April

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,289,124. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,427,000 after buying an additional 30,665 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $450.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner has a 1 year low of $320.82 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $457.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.22.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

