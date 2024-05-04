Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $275.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on V. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

Visa stock opened at $268.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.22.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,698. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

