Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.53

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $8.46. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 124,267 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
