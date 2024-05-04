Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.53

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.53 and traded as low as $8.46. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 124,267 shares.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 480,396 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,448,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 421,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 335,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

