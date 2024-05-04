Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

NYSE WHG opened at $12.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a market cap of $112.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.23. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

