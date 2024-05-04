Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Dame Karen Jones Purchases 900 Shares

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) insider Dame Karen Jones purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,004 ($37.73) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($33,960.56).

Whitbread Stock Performance

WTB opened at GBX 3,007 ($37.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,210.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,363.04. Whitbread plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,983.63 ($37.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,714 ($46.65). The company has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,879.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Whitbread Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 62.90 ($0.79) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. Whitbread’s payout ratio is presently 6,062.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,192.50 ($52.66).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

