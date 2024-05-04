XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $35.64 and last traded at $37.43, with a volume of 337460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.79.

The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. XPEL had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Get XPEL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in XPEL by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,760,000 after acquiring an additional 64,577 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPEL by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 903,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 233,542 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after buying an additional 83,311 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in XPEL by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after buying an additional 45,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $886.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About XPEL

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.