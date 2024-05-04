Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.76

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.76 and traded as low as $48.36. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 48,331 shares trading hands.

Zurich Insurance Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 22.20 and a quick ratio of 22.20.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

