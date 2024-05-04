ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.00

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.00 and traded as high as C$14.61. ADF Group shares last traded at C$14.37, with a volume of 48,211 shares trading hands.

ADF Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$262.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.00.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$88.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.10 million. ADF Group had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 21.20%. On average, research analysts expect that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ADF Group Announces Dividend

About ADF Group

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. ADF Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.22%.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

