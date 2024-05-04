ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.67.

ThredUp Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.02. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $195.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.71.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.30 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a negative net margin of 22.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ThredUp by 445.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

