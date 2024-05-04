Needham & Company LLC Boosts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $56.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingTree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised LendingTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.10. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $51.72.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Analysts predict that LendingTree will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LendingTree by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 109.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 36.4% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 12,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

