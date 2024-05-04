Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Fox Marble Holdings plc (LON:FOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.16 ($0.01). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 11,659,366 shares trading hands.

Fox Marble Trading Up 14.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of £5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17.

About Fox Marble

Fox Marble Holdings plc, a marble company, focuses on the extraction and processing of dimension stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë quarries in Kosovo; and Prilep quarry in North Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

