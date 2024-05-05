Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Raised to $45.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 30.81% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $37,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $37,810.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,281 shares in the company, valued at $17,272,219.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,211 shares of company stock valued at $449,573. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

