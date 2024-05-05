Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Stock Holdings Increased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 29,149 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 28,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

