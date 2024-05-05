Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:VLT opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $10.86.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

