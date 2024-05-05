Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 31st

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:VLT opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $10.86.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
