AerSale (ASLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect AerSale to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). AerSale had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $94.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. On average, analysts expect AerSale to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AerSale Stock Performance

AerSale stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 1.90. AerSale has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $16.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About AerSale

In other AerSale news, insider Nicolas Finazzo purchased 35,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $265,283.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,392,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,029,374.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 48,077 shares of company stock valued at $352,363 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

