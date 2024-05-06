Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $255.78 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

