First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 58 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,268,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after acquiring an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,788 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 860,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

TYL opened at $469.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.11, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $425.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.48. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $471.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,698,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,650 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.84, for a total value of $722,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $880,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $24,268,969 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.