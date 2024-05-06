Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,367 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.0 %

ULTA opened at $397.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.55 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.05.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

