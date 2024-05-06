Dyne Therapeutics’ (DYN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

DYN stock opened at $26.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.57. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). On average, analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,493 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $137,709.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,020.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,493 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $137,709.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,020.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,495,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,875,432 shares of company stock valued at $44,368,530. 20.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,543,000. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,821,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 444,100 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,635,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,422,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,207,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,680 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

