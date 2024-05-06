CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 106.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CG Oncology

CG Oncology Stock Down 8.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CGON stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. CG Oncology has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CG Oncology stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.