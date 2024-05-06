Amalgamated Bank Decreases Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total value of $3,336,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,790 shares of company stock worth $33,572,685 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.78.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $262.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.35. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $262.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.88 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

