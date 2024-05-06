Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.
Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance
Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -268.04%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
