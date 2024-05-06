Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.06% of Repligen worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 18,449.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 58,299 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $167.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.32. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 668.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

