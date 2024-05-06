Amalgamated Bank Sells 11,204 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,204 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Tempur Sealy International worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $93,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

NYSE:TPX opened at $50.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

