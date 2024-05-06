Amalgamated Bank Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $761,944.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,266.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $106.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.88. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $108.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CHD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.63.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

