Amalgamated Bank Sells 313 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Chemed by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Chemed by 229.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $2,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,808 shares of company stock worth $10,184,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $561.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $654.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $593.70.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.18 million. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

