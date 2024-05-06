Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,315 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,807,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,133,000 after purchasing an additional 370,627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after purchasing an additional 205,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.59.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $163.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day moving average is $130.02. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $170.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total transaction of $131,357.58. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.