Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 8,562 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $99.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.80 and a 12-month high of $106.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

