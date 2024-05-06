Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes $1.98 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,286,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,943,000 after acquiring an additional 59,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,156,000 after purchasing an additional 73,224 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,539,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,686,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,444,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,348,000 after acquiring an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 35.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,613,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,674,000 after purchasing an additional 420,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE STAG opened at $35.22 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.