Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,813,000 after acquiring an additional 310,718 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 304,160 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,412,000 after buying an additional 263,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,239,000 after buying an additional 241,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 155.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 325,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,509,000 after buying an additional 198,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EME. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $363.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.75. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.49 and a 52-week high of $369.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.07.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

