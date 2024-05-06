The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,613 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 326.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Bank of America increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

