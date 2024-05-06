Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $149.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

