Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Axcelis Technologies worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

ACLS opened at $111.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.99.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.61 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,713.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

