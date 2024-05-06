Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS PJAN opened at $38.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

