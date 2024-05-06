Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Brown Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PJUN opened at $34.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $435.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.