Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 8,470 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,993 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,177.7% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $30.90 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

